CBS News Launches "TV-Like" Web Experience with Chrome App for "60 Minutes"



CBS News has introduced a Chrome App for its “60 Minutes” program, the network announced today.



The App has launched with Sunday’s exclusive video of Steve Jobs biographer Walter Isaacson.

Earlier today, we spoke with Dan Farber, Editor in Chief of CBSNews.com, about the new App and the evolving distribution of news video beyond a conventional Web page.

He describes the Google Chrome App as more “TV-like,” watching video in “high fidelity.”

Farber was a panelist in today’s leadership Webcast about online video news and discovery. We spoke with him before the session. You can find the entire Webcast here.

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.

