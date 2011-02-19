CBS News Grows Online Audience With Distributed, Live Streaming Strategy (VIDEO)

WASHINGTON — CBSNews.com has been building a growing audience, passing ABC News and Fox News in online traffic late last year.



Part of the success around the network’s growth has been by streaming programming on popular live portals with channels on Livestream and Ustream, in addition to the network’s live player.

Live programming engages an audience in a significant way, explains Mark Larkin, VP for CBSNews.com. He says growth has always come from the video centric redesign of the site, search optimization and the deployment of social media tools.

CBS News also publishes clips on its YouTube channel.

Larkin was a participant at the Beet.TV Video Journalism Summit at The Washington Post earlier this month.

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.

CBS is also publishing a considerable amount video on its YouTube



