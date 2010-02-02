CBS News Braces For 100 Layoffs After Horrible Ratings

CBS News is bracing for a round of layoffs this week.



News bureaus are going to take a hit, with as many as 100 positions, or 7% of CBS News 1,400-person staff could be cut, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Early Show and CBS Evening News With Katie Couric can’t budge out of third place in the ratings. Meanwhile, CBS News’ flagship 60 Minutes is still top rated among evening news shows, but its audience numbers are declining, a plague ailing the the rest of broadcast TV.

A CBS rep. said the layoffs won’t be as significant, but they are certainly on the way. And even 60 Minutes could lose a staffer.

As the Times notes, CBS Corp. President Leslie Moonves said last month that TV advertising is finally seeing an uptick in 2010, but prime-time entertainment shows and sports programs are the ones reaping the benefits.

Meanwhile, news program advertising revenues and ratings get worse.

Read more:

