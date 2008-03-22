CBS: NCAA Tourney Traffic Doubles

Hey, slackers, get back to work! CBS says 1.75 million unique visitors went to their NCAA March Madness On Demand video player yesterday, up 122% from the first day of the tournament last year. A “large factor” in the traffic jump: not forcing people to register/login to watch the games. Another one: distributing links to the video all over the Web, like Disney’s (DIS) ESPN.com, Yahoo! Sports (YHOO), etc.



Visitors also clicked the “boss button” — which hides the fact that you’re watching a basketball game at work, replacing the video with a cheeky looking spreadsheet — 1.2 million times.

Meanwhile we’re having a spirited debate about the video quality that CBS is serving up for Mac users. Some of this think it compares poorly to other live webcasts, like those that MLB.com serves up with its new Mac player. But some of us are grateful to have free live coverage at our desks, period.

