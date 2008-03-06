CBS Wins Battle Of Network Web Sites

CBS released streaming data for “Big Brother and “Jericho” Tuesday, but the truth is we’re a long way from Nielsen-like ratings for online video. How, then, to tell which broadcastss got the most viewers on the Web? It’s an inexact science, which gets even more difficult to assess as the networks syndicate video across myriad distribution partners, including their local affilates, and sites like AOL, Veoh, and soon, Hulu.com.



Here’s an indication, from comScore, which is measuring traffic at the networks’ central sites. ABC.com served the most videos in December, followed by CBS, NBC, and FOX. But CBS kept viewers around the longest:

ABC: 47.3 million videos, 28 million minutes

CBS: 33.8 million videos, 104 million minutes

NBC: 25.3 million videos, 62 million minutes

Fox: 1.4 million videos, 2 million minutes

What’s with Fox’s low numbers? Perhaps because the network’s player still in beta. More likely: President Kevin Reilly has said the network is focused on distributing video on the upcoming Hulu.com.

