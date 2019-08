During Business Insider’s 2015 IGNITION conference, CBS Corporation President and CEO Les Moonves told CNN Senior Media Correspondent Brian Stelter that we’re moving in the direction of “skinny bundles” form cable companies, and that people will not be paying for channels they don’t want.

