CBS Launching Personal Finance Site This Spring (CBS)

Are you ready for another personal finance site? Well, it doesn’t really matter, because CBS (CBS) is giving you one regardless.



Moneywatch.com is set to launch this spring and it will be a “joint effort between news powerhouse CBS and the business experts at BNET.” The site is being billed as the first personal finance site in the post-crash era, whatever that means.

As the The Motley Fool points out, CBS struggles to keep its focus when it comes to finance sites. It sold off Marketwatch and shut down Wallstrip, its reported $4 million acquisition.

No matter what happens with this new venture, we’re hoping Moneywatch gives Lindsay Campbell a new show.

