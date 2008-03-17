CBS Launches Ad/Content Network For Local Sites

Want to watch news clips from your local CBS station but can’t be bothered to head to their site? You’re in luck.



CBS (CBS) is launching a “local ad network” which will let bloggers and hyper-local sites host a CBS-branded window with news clips from one of the 13 stations the company owns. CBS sells the ads but will give the local sites a nominal cut of ad revenues. It’s loosely modelled on the network’s national strategy, where its content is distributed on multiple sites beyond CBS.com itself.

Sites signed on at launch include Urbanspoon, Redsoxnation and Hubpolitics. Jonathan Lees, who heads up digital operations for CBS local stations, says his group already serves up 100 million page views to 10 million uniques a month. He figures the network will be able to generate at least 20 million more page views to that total.

Estimates for the size of local Internet advertising market are all over the map, depending on what’s classified as “local.” But all estimates show big year-to-year growth in the category. Borrell Associates projects $12.6 billion in local ads in 2008, up 48% from $8.5 billion in 2007.

