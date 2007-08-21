Verizon Wireless (VZ) and CBS (CBS): Letterman on Phones

Verizon Wireless will bring full episodes of CBS’ late-night talk shows to its VCAST mobile video service. Starting tomorrow, Verizon Wireless customers with VCAST data services ($15 per month or $3 per day) can watch”Late Show With David Letterman” or “Late Late Show With Craig Ferguson.” The full episodes were previously only available on Verizon’s separate “VCAST TV” service, run by Qualcomm, which requires special phones and a mobile TV subscription. VCAST subs will therefore get content that is not available on the PC-based Internet: Neither show is streamed in full online, although CBS offers some clips on their web site and on YouTube.



This is an expected move as media giants bring more of their shows to the mobile. But Letterman, Ferguson, and Verizon shouldn’t expect many mobile phone viewers for a while. U.S. wireless subscribers have been slow to take up mobile-TV watching because it often costs extra cash and requires a phone capable of connecting to carriers’ latest wireless data networks.

