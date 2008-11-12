CBS Kills CNET Music Site Juke Before It Launches, Lays Off Staff

CBS interactive pulled the plug on Juke, a soon to be launched music news site it acquired when it bought CNET for $1.8 billion in May. CBS already owns Last.fm, so it must view Juke as redundant. No one loves layoffs, but it must be said that the only way the CBS-CNET merger works out is if the company cuts over-lapping costs like these when it can. Music blog idolator lists the newly unemployed:



“[Juke employed] former Blender editor Craig Marks, ex-Village Voice blogger Tom Breihan, Pitchfork contributor Ryan Dombal, and Nothing Feels Good scribe Andy Greenwald. We can definitely say that this news is something like the 543rd bad sign for anyone hoping to get paid for writing about music to cross our transom this year.”

