CBS Just Picked Up A TV Pilot That Takes Place At Groupon

Photo: Flickr

Brace yourselves: CBS just picked up a TV pilot that’s set at Groupon, Entertainment Weekly reports.The synopsis for “Friend Me” is as follows:



20-something best friends, Evan and Rob, move from their hometown of Bloomington, Indiana to Los Angeles to begin their exciting new lives working at Groupon. Evan is having trouble breaking his old slothful habits and rather than go out after work to explore LA and meet new people, prefers to play online poker with his buddies back home. Rob has different plans and is determined to drag Evan, kicking and screaming, along with him.

It’s from the creator of current sitcom “Raising Hope” and a few other people.

Looks like Groupon’s trying to diversify its revenue a bit. We’re sceptical.

UPDATE: Jeff Bercovici from Forbes called Groupon, and apparently a spokesman told him Groupon’s not involved with the show in any way. He thinks that means the company’s likely the butt of a joke.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.