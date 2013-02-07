CBS Issues No-Nudity 'Wardrobe Advisory' For Sunday's Grammy Awards

Pink donned a nude body suit during her Grammy’s performance last year.

Photo: AP

Musicians take note, Grammy officials and CBS do not want to see your buttocks, breasts or genitals during Sunday’s 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.CBS Program Practices have issued a “wardrobe advisory” asking “that buttocks and female breasts are adequately covered.”



Not always an easy fete for a group of musicians that include artists whose brands rely on nearly nude costuming.

The advisory goes on to say that “Thong type costumes are problematic.” Uh oh, Pink!

And “Please avoid sheer see-through clothing that could possibly expose female breast nipples.” What’s Nicki Minaj supposed to do?!

And Lady Gaga is NOT going to be happy about “Bare sides or under curvature of the breasts is also problematic.”

But who can blame CBS for being extra cautious, they are the network, after all, who got fined $550,000 by the FCC after Janet Jackson’s famous “wardrobe malfunction” during the Super Bowl halftime show in 2004.

