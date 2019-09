At the Next-Gen Video Symposium, sales guys from the likes of CBS Interactive, Hulu and Veoh debate what the future of Web video will look like, and who’s going to win. Among the highlights: CBS’s Patrick Keane says his shop is sold out of ad inventory. Here’s an audio summary; more to come.

