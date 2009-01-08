CBS Interactive Bails On Wallstrip

So long, Wallstrip, home to goofy finance video casts and BlackBerry typing competitions.



CBS Interactive is stopping production on the show it bought for a reported $4 million in 2007, and will fold it into CNet/BNet, which it bought for $1.8 billion last year. PEHub reports. The Web site and community will remain online.

CBS (CBS) has also let Wallstrip host Julie Alexandria go, we’ve heard.

CBS’s plan, according to PEHub, is to “take the DNA from Wallstrip and apply it” to fellow CBS property BNet.

One possibility: A new show starring popular former Wallstrip host Lindsay Campbell (SA 100 #89), whose other CBS Web video show MobLogic stopped full-time production in November.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.