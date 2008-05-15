CBS Inks 'First Look' Deal With Lonelygirl Dudes

CBS inked a production deal with the creators of lonelygirl15 and KateModern to create original Web video for the network; they’ll also be helping CBS figure out how to turn some some of its existing shows into Internet properties.



The deal is non-exclusive, but contains a “first-look” provision, allowing CBS to have first crack at projects from EQAL, the production entity formed last month by producers Miles Beckett and Greg Goodfried.

The deal, announced at CBS’s upfront presentation at Carnegie Hall, is a signal that CBS plans to ramp up production of original Web video. The company acquired Wallstrip a year ago, and that staff now forms the nucleus of an in-house Web production studio.

See Also: CBS Interactive’s Wallstrip Sequel Moblogic Launching Friday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.