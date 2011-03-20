You May Be Surprised To Hear Which Company Just Joined The Top 10 Online Video Sites

Take that TV dinner to your PC.
In February, there were 139.2 million unique U.S. online video viewers who streamed 13.6 billion videos on their PCs and laptops, according to the latest Nielsen report. They spent an average of 4 hours, 20 minutes viewing video from home and work locations.
And aside from the top video sites — YouTube, Hulu — one company made the list for the first time.
The CBS Entertainment websites became the newest member of the top 10 video streaming brands with an incredible 22.5% increase in total streams from January. That’s not surprising given CBS also ranked the tenth most visited web property in January 2011.
Which sounds slightly less surprising when you consider that during Charlie Sheen’s meltdown, CBS posted a 58-page slideshow on the goddesses and an 83-photo album on the “Best of Charlie.”
Also, MTV is not the top source in music online. It’s VEVO. If you’re ever watched music videos online, you probably know that already.
#9 CBS Entertainment websites attracted 119,726 video stream views in February 2011. That's a 22.5% increase over January.
#8 Facebook - All those Facebook video shares have resulted in 146,788 video stream views. But that's down 7.7% from the prior month.
#7 Netflix - With more than 20 million members, unlimited video streaming and connectivity with assorted devices from the TV to Wii, Netflix has gathered 157,438 views in February. But that's down 21.4% from January.
#7: The Turner-SI Digital network portfolio includes CartoonNetwork.com, TeamCoco.com, TBS.com, TNT.tv, and adultswim.com. It has attracted 161,895 video streams.
#5 Yahoo! No wonder browsers such as Yahoo! now allow video searches. Videos on Yahoo! have engaged 168,396 streams, but that's down 9.8% from January.
#4 The MSN-Windows Live-Bing network has attracted 253,340 video streams. That's up 2.7% over January.
#3 VEVO is a music video website and a joint venture between Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group, and Abu Dhabi Media. It had 317,763 video streams in February, but that's down 8.4% from January.
#2 Hulu, a joint venture between NBC Universal, Fox, and ABC, debuted in 2007 to stream 826,452 videos in February 2011. That's a 1.6% increase over the prior month.
#1 YouTube - The video-hosting kingpin that hosts a free-for-all of cute kittens, music videos, and video-preneurs. YouTube has generated 7,543,544 videos. But that's down 10.8% from January.
