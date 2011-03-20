You May Be Surprised To Hear Which Company Just Joined The Top 10 Online Video Sites

Take that TV dinner to your PC.



In February, there were 139.2 million unique U.S. online video viewers who streamed 13.6 billion videos on their PCs and laptops, according to the latest Nielsen report. They spent an average of 4 hours, 20 minutes viewing video from home and work locations.

And aside from the top video sites — YouTube, Hulu — one company made the list for the first time.

The CBS Entertainment websites became the newest member of the top 10 video streaming brands with an incredible 22.5% increase in total streams from January. That’s not surprising given CBS also ranked the tenth most visited web property in January 2011.

Which sounds slightly less surprising when you consider that during Charlie Sheen’s meltdown, CBS posted a 58-page slideshow on the goddesses and an 83-photo album on the “Best of Charlie.”

Also, MTV is not the top source in music online. It’s VEVO. If you’re ever watched music videos online, you probably know that already.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.