CBS Head Les Moonves Dismisses 'Two And A Half Men' Video Slamming The Show – Here's Today's Buzz

- It looks like Angus T. Jones isn’t getting removed from his “Two and A Half Men” gig just yet. CBS Corp. president and CEO Les Moonves spoke with the Wall Street Journal dismissing Jones’ now-viral video trashing the show. Instead, he laughed off Jones’ outburst saying it pales in comparison to Charlie Sheen’s meltdown.
- Now that Disney films will appear on Netflix, there are rumours it may hurt Liberty Media’s future plan for Starz which currently carries a lot of Disney programming.
- Take a seat “Avatar,” “Skyfall” is now UK’s highest-grossing film of all time with $151.8 million in theatres.
- Brad Pitt’s “Killing Them Softly” was one of eight films to earn an “F” CinemaScore. See the other seven.
- Brittany Murphy’s final film “Something Wicked” is finally finished and is looking for a distributor. The actress passed away in 2009 at the age of 32.
- In an interview with The Playlist, “The Dark Knight Rises” director Christopher Nolan didn’t dismiss the idea of working on a future “Justice League” film, rather he danced around it simply saying he’s done with Batman films.
- ABC cancels “Happy Endings” and “Don’t Trust the B—- In Apt. 23.” Dramas “Zero Hour” and “Red Widow” will replace them midseason in March 2013.
- Jay-Z released a mini-documentary giving a behind-the-scenes look at the opening of the Barclays centre and his concerts.
- Kevin Bacon’s upcoming Fox cult show “The Following” has some competition from a CW show aptly named “Cult.”
- Michael Bublé will release a duet with Reese Witherspoon on his next album out next year.
- Rihanna appropriately performed new track “Phresh Out the Runway” from her latest album “Unapologetic” at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show last night.
