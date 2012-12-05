CBS Head Les Moonves Dismisses 'Two And A Half Men' Video Slamming The Show – Here's Today's Buzz

Moonves told WSJ Jones is still getting his $300,000 per episode.

It looks like Angus T. Jones isn’t getting removed from his “Two and A Half Men” gig just yet. CBS Corp. president and CEO Les Moonves spoke with the Wall Street Journal dismissing Jones’ now-viral video trashing the show. Instead, he laughed off Jones’ outburst saying it pales in comparison to Charlie Sheen’s meltdown.

Now that Disney films will appear on Netflix, there are rumours it may hurt Liberty Media’s future plan for Starz which currently carries a lot of Disney programming.

Take a seat “Avatar,” “Skyfall” is now UK’s highest-grossing film of all time with $151.8 million in theatres.

Brad Pitt’s “Killing Them Softly” was one of eight films to earn an “F” CinemaScore. See the other seven.

Brittany Murphy’s final film “Something Wicked” is finally finished and is looking for a distributor. The actress passed away in 2009 at the age of 32.

In an interview with The Playlist, “The Dark Knight Rises” director Christopher Nolan didn’t dismiss the idea of working on a future “Justice League” film, rather he danced around it simply saying he’s done with Batman films.

ABC cancels “Happy Endings” and “Don’t Trust the B—- In Apt. 23.” Dramas “Zero Hour” and “Red Widow” will replace them midseason in March 2013.

Jay-Z released a mini-documentary giving a behind-the-scenes look at the opening of the Barclays centre and his concerts.

Kevin Bacon’s upcoming Fox cult show “The Following” has some competition from a CW show aptly named “Cult.”

Michael Bublé will release a duet with Reese Witherspoon on his next album out next year.

Rihanna appropriately performed new track “Phresh Out the Runway” from her latest album “Unapologetic” at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show last night.

Check it out below:



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

SEE ALSO: The 25 most expensive movies ever made >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.