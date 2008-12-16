CBS Going After Hulu With TV.Com (CBS)

CBS Interactive (CBS) will relaunch TV.com, one of the domains it picked up in its $1.8 billion CNet acquisition, to go after Hulu and other TV-on-the-Internet portals more aggressively.



PaidContent’s Staci Kramer: The full-scale relaunch with new content partners is slated for January but the cosmetic changes will start this week with a new look and logo, according to sources familiar with the plans. …

While it’s being talked about by content partners and others as the CBS answer to Hulu.com, that’s not quite the way I think CBS sees it. … Launched in 2005, TV.com has been a “digital water cooler” about anything and everything having to do with TV, drawing more than 16 million unique monthly visitors and boasting info about nearly 19,000 shows. As planned, the new version would blend the two by making TV.com into a real video destination, not a place where you happen to watch video, while continuing to build on its community strengths and its depth of content about TV. CBS doesn’t want TV.com to be Hulu—it wants to move beyond Hulu.

We’re not sure what the differences are between Hulu and “a real video destination,” but sounds good to us. We’re also very interested in what CBS plans to do “beyond Hulu” that’s useful, too.

Either way, CBS execs are pretty thrilled about it already.

…CEO Leslie Moonves singled out TV.com for investors last week as “extremely exciting,” explaining “we think TV.com will become the destination, or certainly one of the leading destinations, for anybody who wants to watch TV shows or have a community around TV shows, see clips, play games, etc.”

Good idea — lots of room for growth left: Streaming TV episodes is only about 2% of CBS’s revenue, Moonves said, according to PaidContent.

