UPFRONTS 2011: CBS And Ashton Kutcher Debut The New "Two And A Half Men"

“Deep cleansing breath,” CBS chief Nina Tassler said just before addressing the matter of “Two And A Half Men.”



She brought out, for the first time in public, Ashton Kutcher, flanked by his co-stars Jon Cryer and Angus T. Jones.

And the network also debuted the new show art (see below).

Kutcher was all humble happiness as he literally danced onto the stage while humming the sitcom’s theme song.

“I’ve never in my 13 years in show business received more phone calls and emails congratulating me,” he said. “I will work my arse off.”

Cryer put in his two cents: “Did you have to get a tall guy? Really, is that necessary?”

