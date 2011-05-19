UPFRONTS 2011: Here's The Best And Worst Of What's Coming to CBS

Laugh about their ageing audience all you want.



CBS wins the night again and again, and their Carnegie Hall upfront reeked of confidence, right down to the big screen countdown clock to the presentation’s beginning.

And the ad people ate it up, applauding cloyingly when network sales president Jo Ann Ross said “This May, the other guys have so many other shows to sell you. We just have the best.”

Then they went absolutely nuts for Tom Selleck, who walked onstage in “Blue Bloods” wardrobe.

Les Moonves followed that up with campaign trail rhetoric: “We don’t rebuild, we reload,” he said, by way of explaining the network’s small crop of new shows.

And the clip-show team nicely incorporated a clip of President Obama telling Steve Kroft on “60 Minutes,” “We got him.”

OK, enough of the lovefest. Let’s get to the shows.

We have our suspicions -- Kat Dennings just isn't made for network TV, and the preview's mix of raunchy lines and CBS goofiness is jarring. But Tassler said it was the highest testing comedy pilot the network has ever had -- and after all, it wasn't hard to beat... Nope, this isn't a still from 'Entourage.' The emasculated-guy trend ABC set off yesterday continues with this show. Tassler actually invoked 'Johnny Drama' while trying to sell it, which can't be a good sign. We're excited to watch Patrick Wilson full-time on network television, and this medical drama with a 'John Q' twist -- Wilson's character, a top doctor, delves into the world of the uninsured -- feels like it could reinvigorate the genre. Poppy Montgomery is fun, but this just feels too much like every TV trick thrown into a bag -- she's got a great memory, she's got a dark past, she kicks arse in a leather jacket, et al. Rejoice, 'Lost' junkies -- Michael Emerson is back in a drama from J.J. Abrams that has soothsayer and government mind control themes. What else do you need to hear? Now check out the love-child spawners who paved the way for Arnold. These powerful love-child parents kept their careers (relatively) on track >>

