CBS Exec: Be Like Me--Retire On Job and Help Drive Company Into Ground

The spinoff of CBS from Viacom has been a disaster, and the stock just hit a new low of $20. It’s hard not to be appalled, therefore, when a senior CBS executive hits the TV tour flogging a new book about how to trick your employer into thinking you’re working hard while actually retiring on the job.



CBS’s head of corporate communications, Gil Schwartz writes books on the side under the pen name Stanley Bing. If not for the topic of “Bing”‘s latest tome, you might assume Schwartz was just a hard-working man who moonlighted on nights and weekends. Alas. Peter Lauria in the New York Post explains:

To see what’s wrong with CBS, look no further than Stanley Bing’s appearance on “The Late, Late Show with Craig Ferguson” on Wednesday night.

Bing was on the CBS show to plug his new book, “Executricks: Or How to Retire While You’re Still Working,” a cheeky handbook on shirking responsibility at work…

When Ferguson asked Bing how he could write the book and still work for CBS, he said, “I practice some of the tricks in the book.”

Is Schwartz–the CBS executive–the least bit repentant about fooling his colleagues and CBS owners into thinking he’s actually pulled his weight for the past 25 years? Um, no:

“I’ve worked for CBS for 25 years, 365 days per year, 24/7. For 23 years of that quarter century, I’ve also been Stanley Bing. Anyone who doesn’t like that can go stuff it.

Hear that, Sumner?

