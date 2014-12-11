CBS EXEC: Here's What People Are Watching On Netflix

Netflix has over 36 million paying customers in the US, but the viewing habits of its users have always been a mystery.

While Netflix has seen success with its original series like “House of Cards” and “Orange Is the New Black,” people have been curious to learn the breakdown of how much time customers spend on Netflix, and what particular programs they’re watching.

Since Netflix has been silent, CBS chief research officer David Poltrack has revealed his own research on Netflix viewer habits, according to Bloomberg, and Poltrack claims Netflix isn’t any better at creating shows than traditional networks like CBS.

Here’s what we learned from the report:

Netflix customers spend less than 10% of their viewing time watching Netflix original series like “House of Cards” and “Orange Is the New Black”

The average adult Netflix viewer watches 5.2 hours of Netflix per week

3 of those 5.2 hours are spent viewing television programs, and only 6.6 per cent of that time is spent watching Netflix original series.

While Poltrack pointed out that Netflix’s success with “House of Cards” and “Orange Is the New Black” is vital for attracting new subscribers, he also said it had been “more than a year since Netflix introduced a true new hit program,” according to KETV.

“They do not appear to have any magic formula for success in that game,” Poltrack said, arguing that Netflix has a success rate “below that of the pay cable networks as well as the broadcast networks.”

Of course, Netflix is in the midst of preparing to launch new series including the $US90 million “Marco Polo” later this week, in addition to “Bloodline,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” and “Daredevil.”

