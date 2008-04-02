CBS: Cuts In National News, Local TV Stations

Remember that ad recession that isn’t affecting CBS? Try telling that to pink-slipped CBS employees. CBS News is axing just over 1% of its staff of 1,500 in editorial, technical operations and bureaus.



But more strange is what appear to be mass layoffs at CBS stations across the country. Political dollars should be pouring into local stations this year, and CEO Les Moonves just got done telling us that CBS’s stations in big markets were well-insulated from any downturn. Nevertheless, layoffs are being reported at WCBS in New York, WBZ in Boston, WBBM in Chicago, and KPIX in San Francisco.

