'CSI' has just been canceled after 15 seasons, but it has big plans for the finale

CBS Ted Danson will join the sophomore season of ‘CSI: Cyber.’

“CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” has been canceled after 15 seasons, CBS said in a press release on Wednesday.

That’s the bad news for fans of the long-running police drama.

The good news is that CBS is giving the show a two-hour television movie to wrap up its storylines. It will air on Sunday, Sept. 27 with all the original cast members set to return, including William Petersen and Marg Helgenberger.

In further good news, “CSI” star Ted Danson will continue his role as D.B. Russell on the sophomore season of “CSI: Cyber,” the franchise’s only remaining series.

“CSI” had been on the cancelation watch, including Business Insider’s list of shows heading to cancelation, after the series saw its ratings decline over the past season. It went from an average 11.9 million viewers for Season 14 to just 8.3 million for Season 15, according to Nielsen ratings.

Additionally, CBS cut Season 15’s episode count from 22 episodes to 18 to make room for new series, the first time “CSI” had ever aired a shortened season.

Produced by CBS Television Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television, “CSI” starred Danson, Elisabeth Shue, George Eads, Jorja Fox, Eric Szmanda, Robert David Hall, David Berman, Wallace Langham, Elisabeth Harnois and Jon Wellner.

