With Katie Couric's Contract Up, CBS Flirts With CNN's Silver Fox Anderson Cooper

With ABC News and CBS cutting newsrooms and facing profit troubles, some networks are considering partnering with other news stations.



A scoop buried in Brian Stelter and Bill Carter’s report in the New York Times explains how CNN and CBS might be working closer together. Executives also met with CNN’s silver fox about an anchor job.

According to the Times:

Already, outlines of consolidation are discernible. Several CNN stars contribute to “60 Minutes” on CBS. And CBS executives, mindful that Katie Couric’s contract expires in a little over a year, have talked to Anderson Cooper of CNN about an anchor job, according to two TV veterans informed of the meeting.

This isn’t the first time rumours of Cooper coming to CBS have been floated in the media. Back in April 2008, sources told the New York Daily News that there could be Cooper-Katie switcharoo, with Cooper taking CBS’s Evening News and Katie swooping in to CNN to replace Larry King:

Why not Couric, who remains a marquee talent despite being a $75 million flop for CBS, the insiders said.

In 2007, Broadcasting & Cable also reported that he “had been courted by CBS to take over the reins of the network’s ratings-challenged morning newscast ‘The Early Show.'”

If Cooper, who has worked for CNN since 2001, were heading to CBS full time, he would be following his former Anderson Cooper 360 co-anchor Erica Hill. She left CNN in January to join CBS News full time, after being a co-anchor on the Saturday Early Show broadcast since September 2008.

Although the Times reports that it is “unclear” whether executives might bring in Cooper to replace Couric, whose five-year contract ends in mid-2011, there’s no guarantees that Cooper would be significantly cheaper for the network. According to the Post, his 2007 deal was worth $50 million over five years.

