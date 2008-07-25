CBS.com Tries Full-Length Episodes In HD

Feel the need to see David Caruso in high-def detail, at your desktop? Well, CBS is going to give you the chance.



The network has launched a high-definition section of CBS.com, with clips and full episodes from shows like “CSI”, “Survivor” and “Big Brother” in 720p. The “CBS HD Gallery,” sponsored by Intel, makes use of CBS’s redesigned video player, which at some point will allow embedding of clips on other sites.

Will it boost viewing of CBS shows? Well, we’ve tried it, and we can confirm that it does indeed look great. But our gut is that this won’t move the needle: People who are watching full-length shows online are looking for convenience, not picture quality. Disagree? Let us know in comments below.

