CBS.com Adds Even More Shows For Oldsters

CBS doesn’t seem too worried about porting its industry-oldest TV demographic online. The network said today it’s releasing some more shows from deep in the Paramount/CBS library: “Dynasty” (1981), “Beauty And The Beast” (1987), and “Have Gun – Will Travel” (1957). That’s in addition to the last library-dump that included “Hawaii Five-O” and “Perry Mason.” CBS’s average age online: 39. Average age on TV: 54.



Weirdly, CBS isn’t allowing embedding on any of these new (old) series, and seems to have turned off the embed feature for all full-length episodes. We’ll check it out. In the meantime, here’s a clip from Swingtown, which isn’t actually an old show but is set in 70s:



