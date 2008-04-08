CBS, CNN Flirting Again. Time To Tie Knot Or Cut Cord

CNN and CBS are talking, again, about some kind of combination. NYT:



Over the last decade, CNN has held intermittent talks with both ABC News and CBS News about various joint ventures. But during the last several months, talks with CBS have been revived and lately intensified, according to the executives who asked for anonymity because of the confidential nature of the negotiations.

Broadly speaking, the executives described conversations about reducing CBS’s news-gathering capacity while keeping its frontline personalities, like Katie Couric, the CBS Evening News anchor, and paying a fee to CNN to buy the cable network’s news feeds.

Another possibility, these people said, would be for CBS to keep its correspondents in certain regions but pair them with CNN crews.

This makes perfect sense, and the only thing that seems like it could hold up a deal would be corporate ego – union rules can cause some snags, but not fatal ones. But if CBS can’t make this happen, don’t expect to see Les Moonves stand pat: He can’t gut the news operation entirely, but he can hack out some substantial costs. When you’re in third place and falling, in a shrinking business, the best you can hope for is to cut and pray.

