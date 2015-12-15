Why CBS is cancelling Melissa McCarthy's 'Mike & Molly,' according to one of its stars

“Mike & Molly” may be finished. That’s according to one of the CBS comedy’s stars.

Rondi Reed — who plays Mike’s (Billy Gardell) mother, Peggy — said on Facebook that “Mike & Molly” had been canceled and that the upcoming sixth season will be its last.

“Before you hear it elsewhere (and some already have) this is the Final and 6th Season of ‘Mike & Molly’ on CBS,” Reed wrote.

She also said that CBS has cut its original 22-episode order to just 13 episodes.

“We are done taping as of January 27th, 2016 and I am not sure exactly when/if the episodes will all be aired,” she said. “The network has its reasons, and I will not get into a debate, discussion, or campaign to get them to change their minds.”

Reed also said that the production companies behind the show, Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre’s Bonanza Productions, have been unable to find a new home for the show.

Business Insider reached out to CBS for comment.

“Mike & Molly” did see an 11% reduction in the advertiser-coveted 18- to 49-year-old audience in season four year-over-year. That may be enough for the network to cancel the show, since CBS is trying to bring over younger viewers. McCarthy’s likely high salary would work against the show here, as well. Otherwise, its total audience stayed pretty stable with 8.4 million viewers.

Melissa McCarthy’s career has exploded in the last few years and she may want to do more movies. Getting out of the show would open up her schedule.

The comedy, which centres on a couple who meet in a Chicago Overeaters Anonymous group and fall in love, has won two Emmys, including Best Actress for Melissa McCarthy in 2011, and Cinematography earlier this year. It’s currently scheduled to return for season six on Wednesday, January 6, 2016 at 8:30 p.m.

Read Reed’s full post on the show’s cancelation below:

PostbyRondi Reed.

