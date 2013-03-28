CBS Cancels 'Judge Joe Brown' After $20M Salary Dispute — Here's Today's Buzz

- Despite being the second highest-rated court show on TV next to “Judge Judy,” CBS has canceled “Judge Joe Brown” after a salary dispute. He reportedly has been making $20 million a year, but the network was looking to trim his compensation in line with a decline in the show’s ratings.
- Justin Timberlake’s new album “20/20 Experience” missed the 1 million mark, but it’s still the strongest album sales week since Taylor Swift’s “Red” album. It’s also the biggest week for a male artist since Lil Wayne’s “Tha Carter III” in 2008.
- Joel McHale and Justin Timberlake’s names are already being thrown out there as possible hosts for next year’s Academy Awards.
- Selma Blair hinted she’s filming “Hellboy III” by posting a photo of herself behind a grey clay mask.
- Celebrities from Ben Affleck to Lena Dunham tweet their opinions on Prop 8.
- ABC Family’s hit teen murder mystery “Pretty Little Liars” is getting a spinoff titled “Ravenswood,” which is set in one of PLL’s neighbouring towns and will premiere in October.
- Tom Brady. Gisele. Their kids. On a beach.
- Justin Bieber went through airport security … shirtless. Totally unnecessary.
- Six months pregnant Kim Kardashian changed outfits 3 times in 8 hours.
- And stop calling Kendall Jenner skinny!
