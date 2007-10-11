CBS Buys Celeb-Gossip Site Dotspotter for $35 Per User

CBS has bought its way into the celeb-tracking game with the $10 million purchase of Dotspotter, say PaidContent and Valleywag. Dotspotter launched in January and, according to Compete, has a mere 280,000 users a month. This compares to 3.6 million for TMZ and 1.5 million for PerezHilton. (Chart here).



PaidContent suggests that CBS actually bought Dotspotter for its people (specifically, founder Andy Soohoo, a former Yahoo VP). Let’s hope so. Because otherwise CBS just threw away $35 per pair of eyeballs for an also-ran brand in a wildly crowded sector.

On the other hand, this valuation does lend credence to our argument that TechCrunch will eventually sell for $100 million.

