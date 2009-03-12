CBS Brings March Madness To Apple's iPhone

First CBS brought March Madness into the cubicle; now the men’s NCAA basketball tournament is coming to meetings too.



All you have to do is pretend you’re checking your email on your iPhone or iPod touch.

CBS will sell a “NCAA March Madness on Demand” app for $4.99 in Apple’s iTunes app store. (Mobile TV provider MobiTV is powering the video.)

The app, which only works on Wifi, not 3G, will stream the same video and audio that goes on TV.

The revenues CBS sees from the app will be just a drop in its March Madness bucket. In fact, the entire online side of March Madness remains a small fraction of the revenues CBS sees from the tourny — about $30 million out of the some $600 million in ad revenues.

Still, due to a smart deal it signed 10 years ago, CBS gets to keep a greater share of online ad revenues than offline. In this economy, every little bump helps.

