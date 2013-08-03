BLACKOUT: This Is What CBS Looks Like In New York Right Now For Time Warner Subscribers

CBS and Time Warner Cable have failed to come to agreement regarding fees to retransmit content.

So when Time Warner subscribers turn to CBS in New York City, Dallas and Los Angeles, you get a blue screen with the following message from Time Warner, which calls CBS’ demands “outrageous.”

“The second-largest U.S. cable company said CBS was asking for retransmission fees 600 per cent higher than the network’s affiliates in other markets receive for the same programming,” reports Bloomberg’s Alex Sherman and Edmund Lee.

Showtime, TMC and a couple of other channels are also going dark.

Bloomberg says more than 3 million subscribers will be affected.

