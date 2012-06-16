CBS And Zynga Want To Turn Draw Something Into A Primetime Game Show

Draw Something might be jumping from your iPad screen to your TV screen soon.



CBS has picked up a pilot for a game show based on the app, which will air in primetime, Variety has learned. The network reportedly won a bidding war for the show and will likely fast-track the project now.

The show will be produced by Ryan Seacrest, who tweeted out the news last night, asking if “any pinky picassos want in?”

For those who haven’t played, Draw Something gives users a choice of three words to illustrate and then another user must guess the word. It sounds like the game show will be pretty similar, just with a live audience.

Here’s how Variety describes the pitch for the show:

“Teams of celebrities and everyday users will test their skills in front of a studio audience to earn money and big laughs. Viewers can also play along at home for a chance to win prizes and compete with the celebrities. “

For Zynga, this could serve as a way to boost interest in the game once again. Draw Something has been a centrepiece of Zynga’s mobile gaming empire, becoming the fastest app to hit 50 million downloads. However, recent data suggest that users have cooled off to the game. Perhaps a primetime gameshow could turn this around.

