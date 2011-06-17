CBS And The Big 10 Agree To A Multi-Year Pact

Photo: AP

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — The Big 10 and CBS Sports say they have reached a multi-year agreement to broadcast basketball games through the 2016-17 season.The announcement came Thursday. Terms were not disclosed.



The agreement begins next season and it calls for a minimum of 24 appearances on CBS by teams from the Big 10. The network will continue to broadcast the Big 10 men’s tournament semifinal and championship games.

Additional appearances by various Big 10 women’s teams also will be featured on CBS.

The network also has deals with the Big East, Pac-10 and Southeastern conferences.

