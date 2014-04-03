'60 Minutes' Used Fake Engine Sounds For Its Story On The All-Electric Tesla Model S

CBS’s recently maligned “60 Minutes” is again mired in controversy.

Over the weekend, the program aired a much anticipated interview with Tesla Motors and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

During the feature, attentive viewers noticed something truly odd, less than a minute in.

CBS dubbed audio of a high-revving gas engine changing gears through a conventional gearbox over footage of the all-electric Model S.

But the Model S emits virtually no sound at all, and doesn’t shift gears: It’s powered by an AC induction motor moving power through a single-speed fixed gear transmission. What little noise the car does make sounds more akin to that of a gentle breeze and would never be as harsh as an internal combustion engine.

According to the Associated Press, CBS has admitted to an “audio error” made by an editor. CBS spokesperson Kevin Tedesco told the AP the erroneous audio has been edited out of the online edition of the interview.

This is just the latest brush with controversy for the CBS’s signature news program. Last year, “60 Minutes” was rocked by scandal after it aired an ill-informed bombshell report on the 2012 attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya. The scandal triggered a public apology from the network and a leave of absence for the show’s chief foreign affairs correspondent Lara Logan. Later in the year, the show was again criticised for its reporting after it was accused of airing a one-sided report on the NSA.

Here’s the “60 Minutes” report on Elon Musk, still using the erroneous sound:

