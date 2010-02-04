CBS Working Closely With Christian Group On Tim Tebow Pro-Life Ad

Revelations that CBS has been working closely with Christian group Focus on the Family on their pro-life ad, while banning an ad from gay romance site ManCrunch, is setting the Internet afire.



A spokesperson for the Christian group admits, “We’ve worked with [CBS] almost since the beginning,” reports The Daily Beast.

The pro-life Super Bowl commercial featuring Heisman winner Tim Tebow was greenlighted by the network, despite its history of rejecting advocacy ads.

This could get dramatic, which would be exactly what CBS wants for even higher ratings on Sunday.

Read more at the Beast.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.