The Largest U.S. Options Exchange Wasn't Able To Start Trading Until Mid-Day Because Of A 'Downloading' Problem

Today the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), the largest U.S. options exchange, wasn’t able to start trading until mid-day.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the CBOE blamed the delay on software problems.

“Some users are experiencing issues downloading CBOE and CFE products this morning. The CBOE is looking into this issue and will advise. CSM is unavailable,” the CBOE said in a statement around 8:17 a.m. EDT.

As a result, people weren’t able to trade options on the S&P 500 and the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), the WSJ pointed out. There was a three-and-a-half hour delay in trading.

Just before 1 p.m. EDT, CBOE SPX products had opened up, the exchange Tweeted. The VIX and other products opened up at 1 p.m. EDT.

You can see the traders just standing around in the Tweet below.

Guys standing around in $VIX pit waiting for CBOE to reopen. twitter.com/BrianStutland/…

— Brian Stutland (@BrianStutland) April 25, 2013

