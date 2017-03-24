The CBO score for the updated version of 'Trumpcare' is out, and it's even worse than the original

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office released its revised estimate for the Republican healthcare bill on Thursday, and it could put House GOP leaders on even worse footing than the office’s original assessment.

The report from the CBO on the amendments added on Monday to the American Health Care Act show that 24 million more Americans could be uninsured by 2026 compared to the current healthcare system.

The most significant change in the CBO’s score was that the reduction of the federal deficit the CBO projected would be less with the amendments than under the previous version of the AHCA.

According to the report, the updated AHCA would reduce the deficit by $US151 billion between 2017 and 2026, less than the $US337 billion projected in the original CBO report.

This would be primarily due to a decrease in the revenue generated from taxes, but spending would stay roughly the same as they projected in the first score, the CBO said.

“Reducing the threshold for determining the medical care deduction on individuals’ income tax returns from 7.5 per cent of income to 5.8 per cent would reduce revenues by about $US90 billion,” the report said. “Other changes include adjusting the effective dates and making other modifications to the provisions that repeal or delay many of the changes in the Affordable Care Act, which would reduce revenues by $US48 billion.”

The amendments introduced Monday moved up the date of repeal for many of Obamacare’s taxes to 2017 from 2018 in the original bill.

Additionally, the CBO said that adjustments to the formula that calculated Medicaid funding would result in a reduction of revenues totaling $US41 billion over the same timeframe.

The report said that projections for the stability of the individual health insurance market and premiums for people on the individual exchanges were the same.

This score, however, does not encompass any changes made to the bill since Monday. The White House and GOP leaders have been negotiating with members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus and may have promised edits on the legislation that have not been formally and publicly introduced.

GOP leadership delayed a vote on the healthcare bill Thursday because the bill did not have enough support from Republicans to pass. There has been no official word on when a vote will take place.

