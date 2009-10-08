CBO Says Baucus Healthcare Plan Will SHRINK The Deficit

Update: The White House is said to be elated at this news.



Original post: Good news for Senator Max Baucus. The Congressional Budget Office just came out and said his healthcare plan — which would make insurance mandatory, but which would not involve a public option — would result in a net reduction of the deficit. Seeing as no other plan can credibly say this, this could be a real shot in the arm.

For a refresher here’s our complete guide to the Baucus plan.

10 7 Baucus Letter



