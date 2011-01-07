The First Act Of House Republicans Would Add $230 Billion To The Deficit Over 10 Years

The Congressional Budget Office is out with its preliminary analysis of the Repeal The Job-Killing Health Care Law Act.



The government agency was a big backer of Obama’s plan, so obviously they’re against its repeal.

Director Doug Elmendorf says a repeal at this stage would add around $230 billion to the deficit by 2011. And then it just gets worse: “For the decade beginning after 2021, the effect of H.R. 2 on federal deficits as a share of the economy would probably be somewhat larger.”

Republicans will dismiss the CBO’s new estimate, like the old one, as fuzzy maths. Nonetheless it makes it hard to take the bill seriously.

