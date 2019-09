The CBO has a report out now on the cost of waiting to fix social security.



Basically it was already going to be painful. In 10 years it’s going to be at least 7 per cent more painful.

Additional costs fall entirely on young people. Anyone born after 2015 gets stuck with an extra 1.5 to 3.0 per cent benefit cut. Yeah, they don’t vote.

