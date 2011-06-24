CBO Director Gives Republicans Their Dream Soundbite

CBO Director Doug Elmendorf said his office does not estimate speeches.

Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI) was hoping to land one on President Barack Obama, buy even he was a bit shocked by this zinger from CBO Director.Testifying to the House Budget Committee on the growing federal debt, Ryan, the chairman, asked the director of the non-partisan office if his staff “scored” Obama’s budget address in April — when the President laid out his 12-year budget framework.



Elmendorf gave Republicans the soundbite they’ve always wanted in order to criticise Obama’s lofty — and sometimes empty — rhetoric.

“We don’t estimate speeches,” Elmendorf said. “We need much more specificity than was provided in that speech for us to do our analysis.”

