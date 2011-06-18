PHOTOS: The Final Days Of CBGB

Kamelia Angelova
cbgb, new york

Photo: Chris Stein / rednight.net

Hilly Kristal, a trained violinist, opened CBGB music club in 1973 in NYC’s East Village with the intention to book country and bluegrass music bands. The full name of the club was CBGB & OMFUG, which stands for “Country Bluegrass Blues and Other Music For Uplifting Gormandizers.”

But a new wave of musical rebels made the venue their home and punk rock luminaries such as The Ramones, Misfits, Television, Patti Smith, Talking Heads and Blondie got their start there.

The club closed in October 2006 over a rent dispute and Kristal planned to strip down CBGB to its bare walls and ship all memorabilia to Las Vegas and reopen the club there. He passed away the following year and his plan never materialised.

Now the building is occupied by a store of high-end men’s fashion designer John Varvatos.

Chris Stein, the Blondie guitarist, has published a photo gallery from the last few days of CBGB’s existence as a functioning club, taking us back to a unique time in music and NYC history.

The front

Stage

Floor in front of the stage... awesome!

More of the same!

Over the stage looking back

Hall

Looking downstairs

Fuse box

Girls room

Girls room

Girls room

Boys room

Boys room

Boys room

Door

The ceiling over where the kitchen used to be

Dressing room

Dressing room light

Someone's coat

Patch bay

Speakers

The main view

Hilly Kristal

Over where Hilly was sitting

Hilly watching TV

At the door

Speaker

Burnt ceiling

The stage almost gone

Demolition

Demolition

Awning rear view

After the awning was removed the last few days

Tributes

Want to see more of New York's history? Now Check:

What Brooklyn Was Like In The Summer Of 1974 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.