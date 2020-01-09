Celebrities like Kim Kardashian West love this $215 CBD Korean Body Scrub

Pellequr Spa in Beverly Hills offers full body scrubs and facials, including a traditional Korean scrub.

Guests have the option to add CBD salve to their massage costing a total of 75 minutes for $US215.

Celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, and Jessica Alba have all visited the spa.

Insider’s Caroline Aghajanian visits Pellequr to try out the Korean scrub with CBD massage to see if it’s worth all the hype.

Caroline Aghajanian: Hello! Hi, we’re gonna get a Korean scrub today. It is gonna be with CBD. I’ve never tried any CBD products before, but I’m excited to see what all the hype is about. Let’s go. While I was there, I found out that the spa is very popular with the celebs. Previous visitors include Jessica Alba and Hailey Bieber. Also, Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian all tried the same scrub on an episode with “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

Anna Margaryan: Over here it’s all about letting go. Now people are understanding what lymphatic drainage is all about. And it gets movement. It’s movement, and it’s getting rid of toxins. It’s not about losing weight. It is not about looking skinny for a minute or two. This is a way to get the movement going. Get the lymphatic drainage, get the lymphatic to work the way it’s supposed to work.

Caroline: So, the whole thing lasts 75 minutes and costs $US175 without CBD. But it’s $US215 if you include CBD salve, which, of course, is the one I picked. I always get really nervous the first, like, 10 minutes, because you lie down, the camera’s there, a woman’s scrubbing all the dead skin. But then I get really relaxed. And now I’m at that nervous moment. Yes. OK.

Spa therapist: OK. Face up.

Caroline: Face up? OK. Ooh, this is a nice, cushy bed. OK. On Pellequr’s website, it says the Vichy shower helps reduce toxins, improves the natural elimination system , and alleviates stress. I hope so. Then it’s scrubbing time. The spa therapist uses a Korean Italy towel to exfoliate the dead skin. [gasps] I see my skin already. This is not the pressure I use when I scrub. Oh, my God, I’m getting the belly button. Wow. I got a lot of dead skin. I don’t even want to look at myself. But also I do. As you can see, this scalp massage was probably the best part of the whole treatment for me. I know we’re not done with the treatment, but I think this is 100% worth it. Oh, my God. The final step is the massage with CBD salve. Here I come. Slide. [laughs] Bye. Yes.

Anna: We use CBD as an anti-inflammatory. If there is enough milligrams in the topical CBD, it will get rid of inflammation or any skin issues that you may have. And it’s also really a great way to loosen up the muscles.

Caroline: It smells good. So oily. [laughs] So scrubbed. So stretched. I feel relaxed and energised at the same time. Does not ache. My hair feels good. Like, I feel so clean. I smell good, I smell like coconut oil, and I love coconut oil. And it’s 4,000 milligrams of CBD. I think that’s a lot. Mm. So classy. I would typically wait a day or a week before giving my final thoughts, but I feel so relaxed I know the answer already. I am in love with this treatment. This thing is over an hour long, 75 minutes, I think. And, overall, with the CBD massage, with the traditional Korean scrub, with the hair wash, I think it’s worth it. I think it’s worth the…I think $US215? The over-$US200 price. I do feel very relaxed, like, my muscles, especially around my back, that’s always so tense, really just feel so released. And maybe that’s the combination of the CBD and the massage. I think it’s, like, a lymphatic drainage massage. So I feel good. If it’s the CBD, let it be the CBD. It feels great. Well, yeah, let’s go take on the day. Maybe shop at Beverly Hills, maybe go down Rodeo Drive with my no money. [laughs] Cool. Cut.

