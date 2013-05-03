This Stanley Cup Video Will Get You Excited For The NHL Playoffs

CBC’s “Hockey Night in Canada” opened their playoff coverage with a montage of highlights from past NHL playoffs.



It is an incredible collection of moments set to The Who’s “Baba O’Riley” that captures just how intense and passionate the Stanley Cup playoffs can be. It’s an amazing video that will give even non-hockey fans chills (via NBCSports.com)…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.