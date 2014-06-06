CBC Is Tweeting A Blow-By-Blow Account Of D-Day, And It's Incredible

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) is tweeting a fascinating blow-by-blow account of the D-Day invasion that took place 70 years ago tomorrow.

The D-Day invasion, code named Operation Overlord, was the largest seaborne invasion in history. Almost 5,000 landing and assault craft, accompanied by 289 escort vessels and 277 minesweepers, from Canada, the U.S., Britain, and Australia took part in the operation. The Allies suffered a total of 226,386 casualties, but it proved a decisive moment in the war.

The successful landing of Allied forces at Normandy opened up a second front which split Nazi forces throughout Europe. This allowed the Soviets to more quickly march on Berlin, hastening the end of the war.

To honour D-Day, CBC is “live-tweeting” the war with an emphasis on Canadian contributions to the operation. Visit the official CBC Twitter feed to see the entire stream.





















