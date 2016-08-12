CBC announcer makes huge mistake, believes Ryan Lochte won race actually won by Michael Phelps

Cork Gaines
Michael Phelps and Ryan LochteAl Bello/Getty Images

Michael Phelps beat his longtime rival, Ryan Lochte, in the 200-meter IM, but that might be a surprise if you were watching the CBC broadcast in Canada.

Elliotte Friedman of the CBC got his lanes messed up and called the entire race as if Lochte was winning, when in fact it was Phelps who was leading by a wide margin. 

In the video below, Phelps is in Lane 4 (closer to the top) and Lochte is in Lane 5 (one lane closer to the camera).

 

Friedman immediately realises his mistake at the end and admits he messed up. He later issued a note on Twitter apologizing for the gaffe.

 

