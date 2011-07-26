Cam Newton Will Lose Millions With The NFL's New CBA

Photo: AP

Now that a new CBA deal is in place, we have a better sense of just how much money Cam Newton stands to lose. A lot.Last year, Matthew Stafford, as the first pick of the draft by the Detroit Lions, signed a contract that will pay him at least $50 million, making him the seventh-highest paid quarterback.



According to the new CBA, the Carolina Panthers must give Newton a four-year deal with an option for a fifth year. And while the exact details of the new NFL rookie wage scale are still unknown, the NFL Players Association told its reps that Newton will make something in the neighbourhood of $22 million in the first four years.

That is $28 million less than Bradford, and would be the smallest contract for a top pick since Eli Manning’s $20 million deal in 2004.

Newton’s average annual salary of $5.5 million wouldn’t have even placed him among the 12 highest-paid quarterbacks in 2010.

If the fifth season option is picked up, Newton is guaranteed to make the average of the 10-highest paid quarterbacks that season. In 2010, that average was about $12 million. The NFLPA estimates that the fifth year would be worth $14 million in 2015. That would bring the total contract to $36 million.

Of course, this is all still a heck of a lot more than Newton would have made at Mississippi State.

