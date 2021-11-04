The Commonwealth Bank and Westpac have both hiked fixed home loan interest rates

(Paul Rovere, SMH)

The Commonwealth Bank has lifted fixed rate home loans by 0.25% to 0.4% after the RBA announced it would do away with its three-year bond yield target.

CBA has become the second bank in 24 hours to hike borrowing rates, after Westpac moved in the same direction late on Thursday.

Analysts say it won’t be long until the remaining big four banks follow suit, after the central bank failed to defend its bond yield in the face of a market flurry last week.

The Commonwealth Bank and Westpac have each lifted their borrowing rates after the Reserve Bank of Australia announced on Tuesday that it would do away with its April 2024 government bond yield target of 0.1%.

CBA, which has the largest share of Australia’s home loan lending market, lifted its previous below-2% fixed rate loan 35 basis points to 2.34% on Friday, while its four-year fixed rate loan was pushed 50 basis point to 2.89%.

The move comes less than 24 hours after Westpac moved in the same direction, hiking its three-year fixed rate for owner-occupiers up 21 basis points to 2.29%, along with its four- and five-year fixed rates, which were each bumped 10 basis points to 2.69% and 2.99% respectively.

As it stands, NAB has the lowest three-year fixed rate on offer, at 2.28% with a 3.91% comparison rate, while ANZ has the highest, with a three-year fixed rate of 2.39% and a comparison rate of 3.27%.

Canstar financial expert Steve Mickenbecker said the remaining big four banks are likely to follow suit and push interest rates higher, after the RBA failed to defend its three-year bond yield target, as yields started to surge in response to new inflation data released last week.

The data prompted traders to jack up the rate on the Bank’s April 2024 bond last Friday to more than eight times its target of 0.1%, per Bloomberg data.

Yarra Capital economist Tim Toohey on Tuesday criticised the Bank’s failure to act on opportunities to hold the yield down, and then dump the policy altogether after refusing to defend it.

“The RBA abandoning the 3-year yield curve control policy has been poorly handled. The policy was introduced to provide certainty for risk takers, but instead we’ve seen enormous volatility introduced into the broader bond market by virtue of the RBA’s refusal to defend its own policy,” Toohey said.

“Not only has this caused one of the largest liquidity squeezes in decades, it has left risk takers wondering whether they can trust the remainder of RBA’s forward guidance going forward. The increased volatility and the higher level of yields will invariably see mortgage rates rise in coming months.”

The Bank of Canada dumped a similar bond-buying stimulus policy on Wednesday last week, and America’s Federal Reserve is announced yesterday that it will begin winding down its bond purchases by $15 billion a month starting in November.

However, the RBA has made no mention of suspending interest rate hikes until 2024, but economists predict that based on the central bank’s forecasts — which indicate it won’t hike rates until inflation is above 2.5% — rates could rise as early as next year.

“The board will not increase the cash rate until actual inflation is sustainably within the 2 to 3% target range. This will require the labour market to be tight enough to generate wages growth that is materially higher than it is currently. This is likely to take some time,” RBA Governor Philip Lowe said Tuesday.

“The board is prepared to be patient, with the central forecast being for underlying inflation to be no higher than 2.5% at the end of 2023 and for only a gradual increase in wages growth.”

After its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Lowe announced the central bank will continue to buy $4 billion in government bonds a week until mid-February, but dispense with its April 2024 government bond yield target of 0.1%.

“The decision to discontinue the yield target reflects the improvement in the economy and the earlier-than-expected progress towards the inflation target,” Lowe said.

“Given that other market interest rates have moved in response to the increased likelihood of higher inflation and lower unemployment, the effectiveness of the yield target in holding down the general structure of interest rates in Australia has diminished.”